The June meeting of the Berkshire Backyard Beekeepers Club will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, on Zoom and in person at Bard College at Simon's Rock in the Fisher Science auditorium.
The meeting will focus on the following questions: How are my bees doing? What challenges am I facing as a new beekeeper? What steps can be taken for managing my hives at this time of year?
Zoom and in-person attendees are encouraged to share any concerns and photos of hive activities/conditions available to enhance the discussion.
Contact Skip Del Vaglio at 203-560-2034 for Zoom information and in-person requirements.