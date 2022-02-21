The Berkshire Backyard Beekeepers' Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the Fisher Building on the campus of Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road.
Topics include preparing your honey bees for spring; purchasing package bees versus nucleus hives (nucs); and what went wrong?
The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about beekeeping.
School protocols are in effect. Those planning to attend, either in person or online via Zoom, must contact Skip Del Vaglio at 203-560-2034 or 413-528-2308 for more information.