The Berkshire Backyard Beekeepers Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Fisher Building on the campus of Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road. A virtual attendance option is available.
The main topic, "The Bees and the Bears," will focus on fencing to protect the bees from hungry springtime black bears and other honey bee predators. Honey bee swarming tendencies and additional topics from attendees will be included.
Anyone interested in beekeeping is welcome. School protocols are in effect. Those planning to attend, either in person or via Zoom, must contact Skip Del Vaglio at 203-560-2034 or 413-528-2308.