The Berkshire Bach Society announces a new block of tickets at deep discounts of 50 percent off for employees of area nonprofit organizations, educators and frontline workers.
Tickets are discounted only for the upcoming Bach at New Year’s: A Baroque Concerto Showcase. Concerts are scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Troy, N.Y.; and 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, in Northampton.
Sales are for a limited time. Tickets for children and students are always free to Berkshire Bach concerts. Information: berkshirebach.org.