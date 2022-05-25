After a successful inaugural season last summer, Berkshire Busk! returns this year with more free events, a longer season and a deeper pool of support to bring music and dance to downtown Great Barrington.
The immersive arts experience will place approximately 100 “buskers,” performers who play outside on the street for tips, at an array of locations throughout the downtown area on Fridays and Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 3.
New features this year include daytime performances at the Farmers Market on Saturdays and a full array of events on Friday and Saturday nights on Railroad Street which will be closed to traffic.
Railroad Street “Saturday Nights” from July 9 through Sept. 3 will include outdoor performances and dining, two “main stage” locations for performances, and an array of vendor booths selling locally-made goods.
Berkshire Mountain Distillers, a 10-minute drive from downtown Great Barrington, will feature musicians performing from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, free spirit tastings and an outdoor bar with cocktails for purchase for those 21 and over.
Family Day will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 30 at the Gazebo in Giggle Park.
For the complete schedule, visit berkshirebusk.com.
The festival has been supported by an increased number of local business owners, individual donors, as well as the Mass Cultural Council and the town of Great Barrington. This summer, a total of 42 business sponsors are supporting the festival, and James Taylor donated a signed guitar which was auctioned by CharityBuzz to support the project.