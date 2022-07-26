Berkshire Busk announces an afternoon of family entertainment from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Gazebo and Giggle Park in downtown Great Barrington, weather permitting.

The lineup includes Bowey the Clown's Zany Family Fun Show at 1:30 p.m., a drum circle with Otha Day at 2:30 p.m. and Roger the Jester at 3:30 p.m.

The event has been co-sponsored by the Mass Cultural Council and Robin’s Candy, and the first 100 children that arrive will get a goodie bag of sweet surprises. Information: berkshirebusk.com/kids-family.

