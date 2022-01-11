Berkshire Grown’s next Great Barrington indoor Winter Farmers Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Housy Dome, 1064 Main St., Housatonic.
The market features locally grown and produced foods, including fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, breads, and more, and offers e-commerce sales, pre-orders and SNAP/HIP benefits. Admission is free.
The Great Barrington indoor winter markets will continue to run on the third Saturday of the month through April 16. Everyone is required to wear a mask and the number of people in the market space will be limited at any one time to make space for effective social distancing.
For more information, visit berkshiregrown.org or call 413-528-0041.