The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, will host the fourth annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
The award recognizes the work being done by individuals in the nonprofit sector. State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli will emcee the 45-minute Zoom event.
"During the pandemic, Berkshire nonprofits provided critical services in healthcare, food security, education and more. If ever there was a time to honor the commitment of nonprofit workers, spring 2021 is it!" remarked NPC founder Liana Toscanini.
Nominations are being solicited from across the Berkshires in eight categories: Executive Leadership; Board Member; Super Staffer; Unsung Hero; Volunteer; Rising Star; Youth Leadership; and Lifetime Achievement. One honoree in each category will be chosen by a panel of judges and profiled in a special section in The Berkshire Eagle.
As part of the 2021 awards event, the Nonprofit Center will pay tribute to the county’s healthcare workers.
The NPC is currently seeking sponsors for this celebratory event.
Founded in 2016, the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires serves as a clearinghouse for information and support, helping nonprofits connect, learn and grow. For more information, visit npcberkshires.org or call 413-441-9542.