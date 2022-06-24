Berkshire Pulse, a dance studio and center for creative arts in Housatonic, is offering summer classes for children, teens and adults.
Special guest instructors have experience in Hip Hop, Samba, African Dance, film, the disability dance community, ballet, jazz, and modern dance.
Highlights include the Hip Hop Street Style Intensive (ages 12-14 and 15+), and Dance Discovery (ages 9-12), summer intensives in contemporary and ballet, an introduction to Flamenco dance for kids and adults, and a variety of weekly classes for community members of all ages.
Guest speakers Victoria Guy and Beth LaPierre from Fairview BMC will hold seminars on dancer wellness and injury prevention.
For the full list of classes and registration, visit berkshirepulse.org or call 413-274-6624 for more information.