Berkshire South Regional Community Center’s second annual Welcome Summer Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, outdoors at the center, 15 Crissey Road. The event will move indoors in the event of rain.
The family-friendly festival is free to attend. Additional activities will be available for a small charge, and all income earned will support Berkshire South’s community programming.
Activities include a bounce castle, petting zoo, dunk tank, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, food truck, photo booth, and more. Live music will be provided by Jaane Doe, The Midnight Anthem and David Reed.
Visit berkshiresouth.org/summer-festival for performance times and other festival information.