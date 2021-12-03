Berkshire International Film Festival announces a special event screening of Diego Ongaro's latest film, "Down with the King," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center.
The film stars gangsta rapper Freddie Gibbs as well as Berkshire native Bob Tarasuk, a farmer in Sandisfield. The film was partially shot in Sandisfield.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at biffma.org.
BIFF will also kickoff a series of free "Tea Talks" at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, via Zoom. Hosted by David Tochterman, a film/TV producer and BIFF consultant, the Tea Talks will include Q&As with industry professionals. Thursday's guest is Jeremy Gold, president of production for Blumhouse. Register at biffma.org.