The Board of Health meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, to act on a moratorium banning the town’s use of glyphosate, a pesticide ingredient recognized as a probable carcinogen to humans.
The public is invited to join the meeting via Zoom, to participate, ask questions and comment on the ban. The meeting link will be available at tinyurl.com/mka5kv8w at meeting time. The meeting can also be found on the October town calendar, townofgb.org/calendar/month.
Glyphosate is an active ingredient in certain pesticides such as Roundup.
The board’s action aligns with the 2016 annual town meeting vote for a resolution that commits Great Barrington to being a pollinator-friendly town, to protect food and ecological systems.
The moratorium bans the town’s use of glyphosate on town-owned property, by town employees, volunteers or outside contractors.
Cities and towns around the state are banning their own use of the pesticide. However, state law prevents the town from regulating or banning how pesticides are used on private property.