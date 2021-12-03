The Great Barrington Historical Commission is hosting a book launch and book signing party for “Great Barrington Here & Gone” by local historian Bernard A. Drew at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Saint James Place.
Drew and other noted town historians will speak about the book, the town's historical heritage and the importance of preservation for future generations.
Drew is also the author of “Great Barrington: Great Town, Great History,” published in 1999.
The $30 book may be purchased at the launch party, or through local nonprofits including the Great Barrington Historical Society, Fairview Hospital’s gift shop, Friends of the Great Barrington Library, and other nonprofits. The Bookloft is also selling the book.