Bard College at Simon’s Rock will welcome acclaimed novelist, memoirist, illustrator, and cultural critic Mira Jacob for a talk reflecting on her award-winning graphic memoir and this year’s Book One selection, "Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations."
The lecture and Q&A will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the McConnell Theater on the Simon’s Rock campus and via Zoom. The event is open to the public and free of charge.
Jacob’s graphic memoir was shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award, longlisted for the PEN Open Book Award, named a New York Times Notable Book, as well as a best book of the year by Time, Esquire, Publisher’s Weekly, and Library Journal.
To join the free livestream for this event, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/81866615743.