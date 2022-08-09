Berkshire South Regional Community Center's 20th anniversary gala celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Gala attendees will enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music by Swing Theory, a special 20th anniversary presentation, and a live auction benefitting Youth and Community Programming.
Berkshire South will also recognize Bob Norris, Adam Hersch and Ethel Patterson, the board chairpersons who have moved the organization forward over the last two decades.
Tickets are still available. Visit berkshiresouth.org/gala or call 413-528-2810.