Berkshire South Regional Community Center will be offering its free community Thanksgiving supper as a takeout meal on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Reservations are required and are available on a first come, first served basis.
The dinner, prepared by local volunteers and chefs, includes turkey with gravy, root veggie hash with roasted butternut squash, mashed potatoes, stuffing, broccoli and cheddar gratin, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and bread with butter.
Drive-thru pickup will be available at either 3, 4or 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Berkshire South parking lot or meals can be requested for delivery for those who are homebound. All meals will be provided cold with instructions for reheating.
For reservations, call 413-528-2810, ext. 0, or visit tinyurl.com/y5lcfxv4. For more information, visit facebook.com/berkshiresouth.