Great Barrington: FY24 budget planning meetings scheduled

The Select Board and Finance Committee will hold a series of Fiscal Year 2024 budget planning sessions in February and March, and the public is invited to attend in-person at Town Hall or via Zoom.
Meetings begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 7, 8, and 22. Online meeting links will be posted on the calendar at townofgb.org on the hearing dates.
The first three meetings will review budgets for specific departments, so town residents can join whichever evening includes topics of interest. A review and discussion are set for March 8, and the final public hearing is March 22.
The public is encouraged to attend any or all meetings.