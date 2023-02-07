<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: FY24 budget planning meetings scheduled

The Select Board and Finance Committee will hold a series of Fiscal Year 2024 budget planning sessions in February and March, and the public is invited to attend in-person at Town Hall or via Zoom.

Meetings begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 7, 8, and 22. Online meeting links will be posted on the calendar at townofgb.org on the hearing dates.

The first three meetings will review budgets for specific departments, so town residents can join whichever evening includes topics of interest. A review and discussion are set for March 8, and the final public hearing is March 22.

The public is encouraged to attend any or all meetings.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

