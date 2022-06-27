Beginning July 5, contractors for the town of Great Barrington will be working in the Castle Hill neighborhood conducting investigative drilling on various streets.
Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for about 10 days. Contractors will be using a drilling rig to bore holes through the pavement and sub-base of the road at various locations. This work is a preliminary step in planning for future replacement of much of the sewer and drainage infrastructure in this neighborhood.
Work will occur on Castle Street, Castle Hill Avenue, Hollenbeck Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Sumner Street, and Taconic Avenue. Minor detours may be needed but major road closures are not expected. The public is advised to use caution when near the work sites.