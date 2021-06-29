Community Access to the Arts will present its annual art show, "I Am a Part of Art," featuring a collection of 150 paintings, drawings and sculptures by more than 100 artists with disabilities, in partnership with the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield.
The exhibit runs from July 1 to 31 at the Lichtenstein Center, 28 Renne Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and by appointment. Admission is free.
In Williamstown, the exhibit can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, July 3 through Sept. 12, at the Clark’s Lunder Center at Stone Hill, 227 South St. Admission to the exhibit is free.
The full exhibit will also be available online at CATAarts.org with video commentary from CATA artists, digital “art talks” with guest curators, and a webshop to purchase artwork.
A free, online “Meet the Artists” event will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29. RSVP at CATAarts.org.