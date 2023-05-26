Great Barrington: Democrats to elect convention delegates

Democrats will convene at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Claire Teague Senior Center, 917 South Main St., to elect six delegates and four alternates to represent Great Barrington at the 2023 State Democratic Convention.
The regular meeting of the Democratic Town Committee will follow the caucus at 10 a.m.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Great Barrington and Housatonic who are 16 years old by May 23 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during this caucus.
Youth ages 16 to 35, people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention.
The 2023 convention will be held on Sept. 23 at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.
Contact Michael Wise at michaelowise@mac.com or 413-854-1323 for more information on the Democratic Town Committee.