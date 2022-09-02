Thousands of gently-used children's clothing items and accessories are being sorted, tagged and organized for the CHP Children's Attic consignment tent sale slated Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at CHP, 444 Stockbridge Road.
Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Sale proceeds are shared between the consignment sellers and CHP Family Services. This year, nearly 100 sellers have signed up to participate, and many more have simply donated used clothing to the sale.
The event also depends on community volunteers to help sort clothing and prepare the tent for buyers. Volunteers also get early-bird shopping privileges on the pre-sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. To volunteer, call 413-528-0457 for information.
Consignment sellers have until Tuesday, Sept. 6, to register and tag their items for sale. The registration packet can be found at chpberkshires.org/childrens-attic.