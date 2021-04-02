A series of new grants is bulking up CHP Family Services’ coffers to help area residents facing harsh financial challenges, including troubles caused by COVID-19.
Funding includes a $40,000 cash award from Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation through the state's Community Foundations Grant Program for COVID-19 Relief. This money will help CHP clientele with rent, utilities, food access, emergency child care, technology needs for work and school, transportation, and other day to day expenses that can’t be covered.
A $10,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts will support Family Services' outreach to women and girls in need of assistance and support.
A grant of nearly $2,000 from the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will pay for a new freezer for Family Services, which collects food donations and distributes hundreds of grocery bags each month to individuals and families.
A $10,000 gift from the Gilson Family Foundation will also support CHP's response to food insecurity.