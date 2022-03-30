Community Health Programs will host a free virtual workshop, "IEP Training 101," at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, for parents of children who receive special needs instruction in public schools.

Children with special needs are entitled to an individualized education plan which is developed in collaboration with parents/caregivers and school education specialists. Parents who understand their options and rights can better communicate with the school and advocate for their child.

Guest presenters for the workshop are Dr. Barbara Snyder, M.D.; Kornelia Krzyzanowska, CHP school liaison; and Karen Mowry, IEP advocate.

The workshop will be led by Rania Markham and Melanie Wickwire, South Berkshire WIC coordinator. Markham and Wickmire each have a child with special needs. 

Participants can register and request a log-in link by contacting Markham at rmarkham@chpberkshires.org or 413-528-0457.

