Community Health Programs Inc. invites Berkshire County parents and caregivers of school-age children with special needs to join a free, weekly online support group to talk about their experiences and to connect with other caregivers.

The meetings take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom, and are facilitated by Rania Markham, social media intern with CHP Family Services.

Preregistration is required. Interested participants are asked to email chpplaygroups@chpberkshires.org, or call 413-528-0457 to register, and a Zoom link will be provided.

