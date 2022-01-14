The deadline for enrollment in state-subsidized Affordable Care Act health insurance plans is Jan. 23, and the enrollment team at Community Health Programs is available to assist customers.
Unlike in previous years, the Open Enrollment period will not be extended this year in Massachusetts. However, federal COVID-19 relief funding provides qualified applicants with additional monthly premium assistance.
The Open Enrollment team is also available for a wide range of insurance help and support throughout the year — not just during the annual Open Enrollment period.
Health insurance is mandatory for Massachusetts residents, and the Massachusetts Health Connector program connects residents with plans serving their geographical region.
For an appointment with a CHP enrollment specialist, call 413-717-6268 or email enrollment@chpberkshires.org.