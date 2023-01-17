Great Barrington: Free health webinar addresses alcohol use

CHP Berkshires and Rural Recovery are partnering to present a free webinar conversation, “Sober Curious? Rethinking Drinking, Building Healthier Habits,” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, via Zoom.
CHP Family Nurse Practitioner Terrance “TC” Clarke will talk about the side effects of poor alcohol habits and the health benefits of drinking less or quitting.
Stephanie Holcomb and Adam Post, recovery coaches from Rural Resources, will present a variety of community-based and online support resources for people interested in exploring their alcohol use.
The conversation is open to all but will focus mainly on alcohol use. People encouraged to attend are those questioning if their "social drinking" has become habitual or is interfering with quality of life, health, family relationships, and work.
For more information and to register, visit chpberkshires.org/sober-curious, or email communications@chpberkshires.org with questions.