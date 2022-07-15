The Children’s Attic Consignment Sale returns Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, after a three-year hiatus. The tent sale takes place at CHP’s main campus, 444 Stockbridge Road.
The September sale is for fall and winter items only. Children’s clothing up to size 16 is accepted.
CHP has adopted a new system for consignment sellers. Details and a seller’s packet can be found at tinyurl.com/3wec8xns. Sellers who have previously participated are asked to sign up again using the new system.
CHP is also seeking volunteers to help with the event. Volunteers are eligible for a special early-bird pre-sale.
Proceeds from the consignment sale are shared between sellers (70 percent) and CHP Family Services (30 percent).