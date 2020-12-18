Rick Costello will be leading an astronomy program from 4:40 to 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, on the Mason Library lawn, 231 Main St.
Visitors are invited to look through Costello's telescope and take a peek at what people are calling the “Christmas Star.” Social distancing and face masks are required. Participants will be asked to sanitize their hands each time they use the telescope.
In the event of cloud cover, the event will be postponed until Monday, Dec. 21. The library website, gblibraries.org, will be updated if the cloud date is used.