The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire will host a virtual screening of "Citizen Jane: Battle For The City," a documentary film about the life and work of urban planning activist Jane Jacobs, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
The event includes a live, online Q&A session with the film's producer/director Matt Tyrnauer and film editor Bob Eisenhardt.
This fundraiser will support the CDCSB’s work in South Berkshire County, building affordable housing developments.
Tickets to the screening and Q&A can be purchased for $15 per person at Eventbrite or via PayPal at cdcsb.org/2021filmfundraiser.