Clinton Church Restoration formally announces that the African American cultural heritage center it is has been developing since 2016 has been named the W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy. The public is invited to a celebration and commemorative unveiling of the name and logo at noon Friday, June 10, on the lawn of 9 Elm Court.
The mission of the Du Bois Freedom Center, as the center will be known, is to educate the public about the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer and Great Barrington native W.E.B. Du Bois and the rich African American heritage of the Berkshires.
Located at the former Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, this center of Black thought and remembrance constitutes the first museum and living memorial in North America dedicated to Du Bois' life and legacy.
David Levering Lewis, whose two-volume biography of Du Bois was awarded back-to-back Pulitzer Prizes, will serve as honorary chairman of the center’s National Advisory Council, and will give remarks at Friday’s event.
More information about the new center will be available at duboisfreedomcenter.org, which will also launch on June 10.