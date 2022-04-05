The theater program at Bard College at Simon’s Rock will premiere four one-act student-written musicals Thursday through Saturday, April 7-9, in the McConnell Theater at the Daniel Arts Center, 84 Alford Road.
Simon’s Rock students worked with Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning playwright and screenwriter Marsha Norman over the past eight months in the development process of their musicals.
Program A features “Seller’s Market” and “Bird’s of Pray.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, and 3 p.m. Friday, April 8. For Program A tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2p9eprbr.
Program B includes “Shades of Blue” and “Your Choice.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9. For Program B tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3hm8bkwc.