The Bard College at Simon's Rock Chorus will present "Everything She Touches Changes," a choral meditation on change, loss, letting go, and moving forward at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, via Zoom.
The music of Jocelyn Hagen, Jacob Naverud, and Randall Thompson will be framed by atmospheric chants composed by the women's ensemble Libana. This performance also marks the Simon's Rock debut of its new choir director, Ryan LaBoy, in collaboration with Manon Hutton-DeWys on piano.
The Chamber Orchestra's winter concert featuring music by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Bach will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, via Zoom.
In-person seating for both concerts will be available only for members of the on-campus Simon's Rock community.
Visit simons-rock.edu/events for the Zoom links.