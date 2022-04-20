Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, MA Chapter 2-3, will host the second annual Glen's Run motorcycle ride in memory of Glen "SaultyDawg" Sault on Saturday, April 23, at the Briarcliff Motel, 506 Stockbridge Road.
At 11 a.m., hundreds of motorcyclists, escorted by the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, will set off in a 50-mile loop around the Berkshires, returning to the Briarcliff Motel for lunch. The ride will be preceded by a rider safety brief at 10:45 a.m.
Sault, a Navy veteran, died April 25, 2020, in a motorcycle crash directly in front of the Briarcliff. A memorial ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. The CVMA will replace the current memorial marker with a new steel memorial this year.
CVMA consists of combat veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. The association provides assistance to veterans and veterans organizations and sponsors and participates in veteran-related charity events.