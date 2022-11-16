Great Barrington: CHP offers Open Enrollment insurance assistance

Community Health Programs' insurance team is available to help Berkshire region residents with updating their Massachusetts Health Connector insurance plan. The Open Enrollment period runs through Jan. 23.
Anyone can enroll or update their plan online with the Massachusetts Health Connector, but CHP’s insurance team can often navigate this process more quickly and easily.
Health Connector customers must report any income changes to maintain qualification for ACA insurance and for any available subsidies.
CHP Patient Navigators can also help make sure that eligible MA Health Connector customers don’t miss out on expanded subsidies made available by the American Rescue Plan Act this year.
To make an appointment with a CHP Patient Navigator, call 413-854-2816 or email enrollment@chpberkshires.org. Appointments take place online or in person, and there is no cost.
Clients seeking assistance are asked to bring proof of income to their appointment.