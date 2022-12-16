<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Town distributes $350K in community impact fees

The town is distributing $350,000 in community impact fees to five community-based organizations.

The funds came from impact fees collected in 2021 from cannabis-related businesses operating in town.

Berkshire Hills Regional School District was awarded $185,000 and the Railroad Street Youth Project received $110,000 for proposals that are cannabis-specific, health-oriented and focus on educating youth about the risks that come with cannabis use.

Volunteers in Medicine received $25,000 to strengthen its work around substance use counseling and risk assessment.

Community Legal Aid will use its award of $10,000 to help expunge cannabis-related convictions of Great Barrington residents.

Rural Recovery Resources, a key resource for Great Barrington residents with substance use disorder, was awarded $20,000.

The awardees were selected based on recommendations from the town’s Community Impact Fund Committee.

Cannabis dispensaries agree to pay the town a community impact fee for five years. Funds are used to help mitigate the negative effects of having the dispensaries in town.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

