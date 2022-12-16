Great Barrington: Town distributes $350K in community impact fees

The town is distributing $350,000 in community impact fees to five community-based organizations.
The funds came from impact fees collected in 2021 from cannabis-related businesses operating in town.
Berkshire Hills Regional School District was awarded $185,000 and the Railroad Street Youth Project received $110,000 for proposals that are cannabis-specific, health-oriented and focus on educating youth about the risks that come with cannabis use.
Volunteers in Medicine received $25,000 to strengthen its work around substance use counseling and risk assessment.
Community Legal Aid will use its award of $10,000 to help expunge cannabis-related convictions of Great Barrington residents.
Rural Recovery Resources, a key resource for Great Barrington residents with substance use disorder, was awarded $20,000.
The awardees were selected based on recommendations from the town’s Community Impact Fund Committee.
Cannabis dispensaries agree to pay the town a community impact fee for five years. Funds are used to help mitigate the negative effects of having the dispensaries in town.