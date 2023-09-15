Great Barrington: Community Impact Fund grant applications available

Community groups and organizations are invited to apply for grants from the town's Community Impact Fund, a town-administered fund composed of revenue from cannabis businesses in town.
Applications are due at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. For information and application paperwork, visit tinyurl.com/y4sd7xht.
For the 2023 fiscal year, the town has earmarked $500,000 for distribution among qualifying organizations, individuals, town committees and town departments seeking support for community benefit projects. This year's distributions will be focused on Health and Safety education and outreach, particularly for youth.
Applications will be reviewed by the town’s Community Impact Fund Committee, which will then make funding recommendations to the town manager. This fund comprises three percent of gross sales at cannabis dispensaries in Great Barrington.
Priority is given to organizations based in Great Barrington and programs that benefit a large number of people, especially Great Barrington residents.
Applications should be sent via email to Amy Pulver, at apulver@townofgb.org. Paper applications can be dropped off at the Town Hall, 334 Main St.