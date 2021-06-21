Applications are being accepted for grants from the town’s Community Impact Fund. Applications are due at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Town Hall. Visit tinyurl.com/upxvhw4x for more information and the application.
For the 2022 fiscal year, the town has earmarked $350,000 for distribution among qualifying organizations, individuals, town committees, and town departments seeking support for community benefit projects.
Applications will be reviewed by the town’s Community Impact Fund committee, which then makes recommendations to the town manager. Priority is given to organizations based in Great Barrington and programs that benefit a large number of people, especially Great Barrington residents.
Applications should be sent via email to Amy Pulver, office administrator, at apulver@townofgb.org. Paper applications may be dropped off at the Town Hall, 334 Main St.