Great Barrington: Community Preservation funding cycle opens

The Great Barrington Community Preservation Committee will hold a special “off-cycle" funding round for organizations with projects that meet Community Preservation Act funding criteria.
Organizations must demonstrate to the CPC that their projects are “shovel-ready” and that funds are urgently needed. If the CPC agrees, and if funds are available, the committee may recommend that voters approve the grants at a Special Town Meeting this coming October.
Applications are due by close of business on Aug. 28. To request an application or more information, email Chris Rembold at crembold@townofgb.org.
The CPA was adopted by the voters of Great Barrington in 2012 and raises money for the creation of community housing, preservation of historic buildings and landscapes, open space preservation and creation of recreational resources.
More information can be found at townofgb.org/community-preservation-committee.