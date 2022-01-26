Construct Inc., a nonprofit provider of affordable housing, is accepting applications for a three-bedroom, two-bath house on 2.9 acres in Becket for $250,000.
Construct is administering the lottery, which is limited to first-time homebuyers at 80 percent or less of area median income. Applications are due by April 1 and the lottery will be held on April 5.
The project developer is Construct, with support from the Community Preservation Committee of Becket and a Small-Town Housing Initiative Grant.
Applicants must be preapproved for a mortgage before submitting their applications. Information sessions will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, via Zoom.
Visit the “Becket Lottery” page on Construct’s website at constructinc.org for more information about the lottery and how to apply. Applications and questions can be directed to applications@constructberkshire.org, or call 413-528-1985.