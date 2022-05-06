Railroad Street Youth Project announces the return of its annual Culinary Arts Celebration to an in-person format at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Memorial Field on Bridge Street.
A five-course meal will be prepared by young chefs in RSYP’s Culinary Arts Apprenticeship Program guided by mentor-chefs Zee Vassos of No. 10, Daire Rooney and Jim Corcoran of Marjoram & Roux, Jesse Holmes of The Stagecoach in Sheffield, and Dan Smith of John Andrews Restaurant in South Egremont.
The meal will be followed by a certificate ceremony to honor the young chefs and a live service auction to support RSYP and its mission to empower youth.
Two Railroad Street Youth Student Empowerment Scholarships will be awarded to Stephanie Celis and Julian Escobar, seniors at Monument Mountain Regional High School.
These $20,000 scholarships may be used over the next four years to assist with tuition at a state or private college or university, a community college or vocational school, other post high school education opportunity.
Tickets cost $125 per person and are available at rsyp.org or via phone at 413-528-2475. Tables are also available for purchase.