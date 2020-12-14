The Railroad Street Youth Project's Culinary Apprenticeship Program will celebrate this year's young chefs during a Culinary Arts Virtual Cook-Along at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The apprenticeship dinner is a December tradition. Each year, a five-course menu is prepared by RSYP’s young chefs and their mentors.
This year, the community can experience the RSYP’s Culinary Apprenticeship cooking along with alumna Kirsten Thorn to make one dish together.
Registration is free and required in advance at rsyp.org or by contacting Tiffany Riva at 413-717-1560 or tiffany@rsyp.org. All registered participants will be sent a Zoom link and password via email prior to the event as well as the recipe card and supply and ingredient list.