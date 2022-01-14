Berkshire Pulse, a dance and performing arts education center located in Housatonic, has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
This award will support Moving Life Stories, a project offering movement and community-building activities to people of different ages, cultures and communities, including recent immigrant families to the Berkshires.
The free dance workshop series is held weekly at St. Stephen’s Church in Pittsfield and at Pulse’s studios in Housatonic. Spanish translation is provided at each session. Visit berkshirepulse.org for more information
Pulse’s project is among 168 projects across America totaling $1,680,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2022 funding in the Challenge America grant category.
The Challenge America program requires grantees to raise matching funds of $10,000 from community sources. Individuals and companies interested in supporting this project can call 413-274-6624 for more information or to make a donation.
Moving Life Stories has also received support from the Lee Bank Foundation and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation’s Bridging Divides, Healing Communities Grant Program.