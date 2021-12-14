Berkshire Pulse, a dance and performing arts education center located in Housatonic, has received a $5,000 challenge gift from Alander Construction. This gift will match dollar-for-dollar all donations to Pulse’s Tuition Assistance Program, up to $5,000.
Through the Tuition Assistance Program, Pulse has never turned away a student for an inability to pay since 1996.
Currently, one out of five Pulse students is awarded between 20 and 100 percent of the cost of tuition, ranging from $120 to $3,000 per student.
To make a donation toward the match, call 413-274-6624 or visit berkshirepulse.org.