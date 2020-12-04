The Olga Dunn Dance Company’s virtual gala performance titled "A Gift of Dance" will premier at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The program is available at no cost and will be available until Jan. 15 via the dance company's website, olgadunndance.org.
Three pieces that specifically celebrate the holidays highlight the performance. Two have been composed to music from "The Nutcracker," and one piece is set to a vocal soundtrack of "Twas the Night Before Christmas." The performance will feature some previews and other surprises.
Dancers for this event include Jamal Ahamad, Rosa Barnaba, Kate Chester, Ava Girard, Hope St. Jock, and Julie Webster. All dancers in this performance have worked with the company from four to 15 years.
For more information, contact Olga Dunn at 413-528-9674.