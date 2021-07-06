About 200 Cheshire residents gather for first Summer Block Party

Musician David Grover plays a song as kids sing along Thursday during Cheshire's inaugural Summer Block Party. The event also featured the music of Linda Worster and Puggy Demary, food, free massages and a free raffle.

This year marks David Grover's 40th year performing children's concerts at 10 a.m. Saturdays during July and August at the Town Hall Gazebo, 334 Main St. A special event honoring Grover is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10.

The town's free Summer Concert Series offers a variety of diverse local musicians performing folk, rhythm and blues, soul, rock, jazz, and more from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays from late May to early October.

Upcoming performances includes the Wanda Houston band on July 9, the BTUs on Aug. 20, and the Bobby Sweet Band on Aug. 27. Concerts are also planned on many Wednesday evenings during the summer.

All concerts are weather permitting. Visit the Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series' Facebook page for updates.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.