This year marks David Grover's 40th year performing children's concerts at 10 a.m. Saturdays during July and August at the Town Hall Gazebo, 334 Main St. A special event honoring Grover is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
The town's free Summer Concert Series offers a variety of diverse local musicians performing folk, rhythm and blues, soul, rock, jazz, and more from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays from late May to early October.
Upcoming performances includes the Wanda Houston band on July 9, the BTUs on Aug. 20, and the Bobby Sweet Band on Aug. 27. Concerts are also planned on many Wednesday evenings during the summer.
All concerts are weather permitting. Visit the Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series' Facebook page for updates.