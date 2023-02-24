<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Democrats set meeting agenda

The Democratic Town Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Claire Teague Senior Center, 917 South Main St. The Senior Center is handicapped accessible.

Agenda topics include upcoming town elections and likely issues at the annual town meeting including affordable housing and the Housatonic water situation; the outlook on Beacon Hill under its new Democratic leadership; and policy-related projects for Democrats in this non-election year. 

For more information, contact Town Democratic Committee chair Michael Wise, at 413-854-1323. The meeting will be in-person. If there is enough demand for remote access, a link can be set up.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

