Great Barrington: Democrats set meeting agenda

The Democratic Town Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Claire Teague Senior Center, 917 South Main St. The Senior Center is handicapped accessible.
Agenda topics include upcoming town elections and likely issues at the annual town meeting including affordable housing and the Housatonic water situation; the outlook on Beacon Hill under its new Democratic leadership; and policy-related projects for Democrats in this non-election year.
For more information, contact Town Democratic Committee chair Michael Wise, at 413-854-1323. The meeting will be in-person. If there is enough demand for remote access, a link can be set up.