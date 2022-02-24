Democrats will convene at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, virtually and in person at the Claire Teague Senior Center, 927 South Main St., to elect six delegates and four alternates to represent Great Barrington at the 2022 State Democratic Convention.
This caucus will take place in line with public health guidance, and attendees may participate remotely by registering at bit.ly/3JxDWqO.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Great Barrington who turned 16 years old by Feb. 4 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus.
Youth ages 16 to 35, people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community who are not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates, either at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.
The 2022 Convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside options for virtual participation, on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester.
For more information, contact Michael Wise at michaelowise@mac.com or 413-854-1323.