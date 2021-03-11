Dog owners have until March 31 to renew their annual dog license with the town clerk.
Dog license renewal forms and fee information can be found at tinyurl.com/yr76fvvp or townofgb.org/town-clerk. Dog owners can also pick up or drop off a license form at Town Hall by calling ahead, 413-528-1619, ext. 2100.
License applications received after March 31 are subject to a late fee of $10 per dog. Owners of dogs that are unlicensed after May 1 will be assessed a $25 late fee. A $50 ticket for an unlicensed dog will also be issued by the town's Animal Control Officer.