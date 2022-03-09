Local dog owners must update their dog licenses by March 31 and get licenses for dogs not yet registered.
All dogs 6 months or older must be licensed and all applications require proof of rabies vaccination.
The fee is $5 for spayed or neutered dogs and $15 for all others. Starting April 1, a $10 late fee will be charged for all renewals. A $25 late fee goes into effect beginning May 1.
Dog license renewals can be handled at the town clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at townofgb.org.
Applications can also be sent by mail, with payment, to Town Clerk, 334 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230.
The dog license application can be found at tinyurl.com/694v53zn.