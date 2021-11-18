The town will suspend daytime parking time limits downtown from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.
The town also reminds residents of the overnight ban of on-street parking between 1 and 6 a.m. from Nov. 15 to March 31, 2022. Any vehicles parked on the street between these hours are subject to towing and ticketing.
The town's designated overnight parking areas include lots at the top of Castle and Railroad streets up to 24 hours only, and at Town Hall and the Mason Library until 8 a.m.
In Housatonic, residents may park at the Housatonic Community Center, close to the building to permit passage by snow plows, with a limit of up to 24 hours.
In addition, the town permits eight-hour daytime parking in the designated spaces at the north end of Main Street, between Cottage Street and the red bridge at Routes 7 and 41.
These eight-hour spaces, on the northbound and southbound sides of the street, will be a permanent, year-round designation.